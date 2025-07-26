Holmes (9-5) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Holmes was good enough, though he was far from dominant or efficient, needing 104 pitches (64 strikes) to get through five frames. The right-hander is reportedly not being considered for a move back to the bullpen, so the Mets appear to have faith in him to continue holding down a rotation spot despite a rough July. Friday's outing was his first win in five starts this month, and he's allowed 15 runs (14 earned) over 25.2 innings in that span. The 32-year-old is at a 3.40 ERA despite a 1.28 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB through 113.2 innings across 21 starts. He is tentatively projected for a road start in San Diego next week.