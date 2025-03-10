Holmes struck out eight over 3.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He gave up one hit and walked three.

The right-hander built up to 67 pitches (38 strikes) and was absolutely dominant against a Washington lineup that featured CJ Abrams, James Wood, Nathaniel Lowe and other likely Opening Day starters. Holmes has worked to expand his pitch mix this spring as he transitions from closing to a rotation job, and so far the results have been impressive as he has a 13:4 K:BB through 9.2 spring innings with a 0.00 ERA.