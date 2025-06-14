Holmes didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rays, giving up one run on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

The long ball has become a problem for Holmes, who has served up nine homers in his last seven starts after yielding none in his first seven, but that didn't stop him tossing five strong frames Friday. Although the right-hander has fanned more than five just once in his last nine appearances, he's fired at least six innings on six occasions during this span. Holmes owns a steady 2.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB across 78.1 innings for the year, and he's set to face a tough test against Atlanta next week.