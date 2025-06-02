Holmes (6-3) earned the win against the Rockies on Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Holmes was tagged for solo homers in the third and fifth innings but was otherwise sharp, facing the minimum over his other five frames. The 32-year-old needed just 85 pitches to complete seven innings and has now gone at least five in 10 straight starts, recording five quality starts in that span. He sports a 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 59:32 K:BB across 67.1 innings and lines up for a rematch with the Rockies at Coors Field next weekend.