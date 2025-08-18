Holmes (10-6) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Mariners in Sunday's Little League Classic.

Holmes put forth a fine effort, throwing 58 of 88 pitches for strikes. He's had some trouble pitching deeper into games -- he hasn't completed six frames since his June 7 start in Colorado. The right-hander is 2-2 with 18 runs allowed (15 earned) over 27.2 innings over six starts since the All-Star break. Holmes has a 3.64 ERA, .134 WHIP and 105:53 K:BB over 131 innings through 25 starts this season. He's tentatively scheduled for a road matchup in Atlanta in his next start.