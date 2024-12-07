Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

After spending three-plus seasons with the Yankees, Holmes won't have to travel far to join his new squad. The 31-year-old reliever turned in a 3.14 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 63 innings in the regular season and logged a career-high 30 saves, though he also led the majors with 13 blown saves. With Edwin Diaz still in Queens, Holmes will likely serve as the Mets' primary setup man, though he may still get a few chances to pitch in the ninth inning over the course of the year.