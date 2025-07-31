Holmes (9-6) took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Holmes was tagged for four runs across the second and third innings, including a two-run homer by Gavin Sheets following a two-out error. It marked the 32-year-old's shortest outing of the season, and he hasn't gone deep enough for a quality start since June 7. He owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 91:46 K:BB across 117.1 innings and will try to get back on track in a home matchup with the Guardians early next week.