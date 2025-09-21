Holmes will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Nationals and could piggyback starter Sean Manaea, Colin Martin of SNY.tv reports.

Holmes and Manaea were previously deployed in tandem during Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Padres, with the former working the first four innings and the latter covering the final five frames. Manaea ended up coming away with the victory, but since he'll be serving as the lead pitcher in the tandem pairing Sunday, Holmes will stand a better chance of qualifying for a win if Manaea pitches fewer than five innings. Holmes will be working out of the bullpen for the first time all season after his previous 30 appearances came in a starting role.