Holmes didn't factor into the decision in the opening game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings.

While Holmes was able to limit the damage for the most part Wednesday, the right-hander's struggled with his command recently, issuing 14 walks over 15 innings in his last three starts. Overall, the 32-year-old Holmes is 8-4 with a 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 76:39 K:BB across 17 starts (93.1 innings). He's currently scheduled for a home matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.