Mets' Clay Holmes: Pitches into third in rehab start

Holmes (fibula) pitched 2.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters in his rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Holmes was expected to pitch three frames in his first minor-league rehab outing since suffering a fractured right fibula in mid-May, and he fell two outs short of the goal. The right-hander had a tough time finding the strike zone at times, tossing only 28 of his 51 total pitches for strikes. Holmes will require at least one more rehab start before being activated from the 60-day injured list.