Holmes (7-3) allowed one run on nine hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Holmes put a lot of traffic on the basepaths, but the only run he surrendered was on a Ryan McMahon solo shot in the fourth inning. The long ball has been a bit of an issue lately for Holmes, who has surrendered eight homers over his last six starts, but he also has four quality starts in that span. For the season, he's maintained a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB through 73.1 innings over 13 starts in his first year as a full-time starter. Holmes is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home versus the Rays.