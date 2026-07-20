Mets' Clay Holmes: Rehab start likely coming Thursday

Holmes (fibula) is tentatively scheduled to make his first minor-league rehab start Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Holmes had been slated to begin his rehab assignment this past Saturday with High-A Brooklyn, but as a result of rainy conditions, he instead opted for a 45-pitch bullpen session. The right-hander will look to build on that pitch count Thursday, and if all goes well, he could make his return from the 60-day injured list as soon as July 28. Holmes likely won't be stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload immediately upon his activation, but the Mets may be eager to showcase him to potential suitors ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.