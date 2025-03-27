Holmes (0-1) came away with the loss against the Astros on Thursday after giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Holmes entered Opening Day on the heels of a strong spring, during which he posted a 0.93 ERA and 23:8 K:BB across 19.1 Grapefruit League innings. Thursday was his first Opening Day start, and he started out strong with a punchout of Jose Altuve to open the first inning, but Holmes gave up his first run in the second frame when Jake Meyers grounded into a fielder's choice to bring Jeremy Pena across home plate. Holmes wasn't able to get past the fifth inning after walking Christian Diaz, and the Mets weren't able to generate enough runs to help to prevent Holmes from taking the loss. Holmes is slated to pitch during the three-game road series against the Marlins, where he will look to display better control.