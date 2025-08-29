Holmes allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Thursday.

Holmes gave up the opening run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and it was his own two-out error that allowed the Marlins to build a rally in the third. Holmes has given up 14 runs (12 earned) over 25 innings across his five starts in August, adding a 20:10 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's at a decent 3.60 ERA but with a trouble 1.31 WHIP and lackluster 111:56 K:BB through 142.1 innings across 27 starts. Holmes will get an extra day of rest thanks to Jonah Tong's major-league debut Friday, but it's unclear if the Mets will stick with a six-man rotation across multiple turns. Holmes' next start is projected to be a tough matchup in Detroit, but he could be a candidate for the bullpen if his struggles continue in September.