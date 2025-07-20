Holmes (8-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Mets fell 5-2 to the Reds. He struck out three.

The right-hander got staked to an early 2-0 lead, but Holmes couldn't make it hold up as he had trouble putting away hitters when he needed to. The converted reliever may be wearing down -- Holmes has been tagged for five runs in two of his last three starts and hasn't struck out more than five batters in any of his last seven, stumbling to a 4.59 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 21:20 K:BB through 35.1 innings over the latter stretch. Holmes will try to right the ship in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in San Francisco.