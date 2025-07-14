Holmes did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.

Holmes coughed up a two-run double to John Rave in the second inning but otherwise didn't face much trouble. The Mets couldn't muster up any offense until the ninth inning, which prevented Holmes from taking a loss. He threw 50 of 81 pitches for strikes and generated seven whiffs, marking the sixth straight outing in which he failed to reach double-digit swinging strikes. Holmes will enter the All-Star break with a 3.31 ERA and an 83:41 K:BB across 103.1 innings.