Mets' Francisco Lindor: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindor (toe) is leading off and playing shortstop Saturday against the Rockies.
Lindor broke his right pinkie toe during Wednesday's matchup against the Dodgers. He was out of the lineup for two consecutive games as a result but was able to enter Friday's contest as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run double. Lindor is now back in the lineup and in his customary leadoff spot.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Two-run double as pinch hitter•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Not expected to need IL stint•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Day-to-day with fractured toe•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Homers, swipes bag Monday•