Lindor (side) is starting at shortstop and batting second in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lindor will make his return to the lineup after missing the opener Saturday with a side injury. The shortstop has gone 12-for-34 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, seven runs and one stolen base over 10 games in August so far.