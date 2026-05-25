Mets' Francisco Lindor: Begins running, other activities

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Lindor (calf) has begun a running progression, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

It's the first tangible sign of real progress for Lindor, who is going through other baseball activities like hitting and fielding grounders, as well. The star shortstop has already missed more than a month of action with a left calf strain and will likely require a handful of rehab games before being activated. Lindor should be back sometime in June, though there remains no specific timeline for his return.