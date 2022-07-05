Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

He took Hunter Greene deep in the fifth inning to give the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Lindor has found a groove at the plate over the last few weeks, slashing .271/.358/.508 in his last 16 games with four of his 13 homers on the season in addition to a steal, eight runs and 12 RBI.