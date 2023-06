Lindor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

He launched his 15th homer of the year off Zack Wheeler in the fifth inning, helping to build a lead the bullpen would squander in the eighth. Lindor is finally beginning to catch fire, going 8-for-24 (.333) over the last seven games with two doubles, three homers, six walks, three steals, seven runs and eight RBI, but on the season he still carries a tepid .749 OPS.