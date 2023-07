Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

His fifth-inning shot off Patrick Corbin came too late for the Mets on Saturday, but it did snap a 15-game homer drought for Lindor. The shortstop has reached 20 home runs for the sixth straight full season, a streak only interrupted by the pandemic campaign, but his .231/.318/.451 slash line still falls well short of his production from his Cleveland heyday.