Lindor went 3-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers and an RBI single in the 5-1 win over the Nationals in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Lindor broke out of a 0-for-11 stretch in a big way during the first half of the twin bill, knocking in each of the club's five runs. He took Joe Ross deep with a runner on in the first and fifth innings, while also mixing in a third-inning RBI single. It marked the shortstop's first multi-homer performance in a Mets uniform and just his second three-hit outing on the campaign.