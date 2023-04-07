Lindor went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

The homer and steal were each the first of the season for Lindor. The shortstop came out of the gates slowly, but he's reached base six times in the last two games with two doubles, three runs and four RBI in addition to Friday's long ball and stolen base.