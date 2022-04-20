Lindor went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Giants.

The shortstop played hero in the matinee, bringing home Brandon Nimmo for the winning run with a 10th-inning single, then Lindor scored the Mets' first run in a 3-1 win during the nightcap. The 28-year-old has regained his swagger to begin 2022 after a couple lackluster campaigns, slashing .310/.442/.619 through 12 games with three homers, three steals, nine RBI and 10 runs scored with a stellar 9:6 BB:K.