Lindor (hand) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Lindor's availability for Opening Day looked to be in flux after he required surgery Feb. 11 to address a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, but the five-time All-Star has made excellent progress in his recovery over the past month. After he was able to resume playing shortstop in a minor-league game on the back fields of camp earlier in the week, Lindor cleared the final hurdle in his recovery program when he took live batting practice Friday. Assuming he's able to stockpile at-bats over the final week of Grapefruit League play without any setbacks, Lindor looks like he'll be available on a full-time basis when the Mets begin their season March 26 versus the Pirates.