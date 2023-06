Lindor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

The shortstop seems to have found his power stroke, as six of his 12 homers on the year have come in his last 17 games. Unfortunately, Lindor's luck on balls that stay in the park hasn't been as good. During that stretch, he's slashing just .200/.264/.492 with one steal, nine runs and 11 RBI.