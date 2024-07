Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-2 extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Lindor got the Mets on the board with a sixth-inning solo home run off DJ Herz and came around to score the game-tying run in the eighth on a Brandon Nimmo single. The long ball was Lindor's 14th of the year, placing him in the top five among shortstops. He's slashing .249/.313/.446 with 56 runs and 15 stolen bases across 341 at-bats.