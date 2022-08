Lindor went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

The shortstop extended his run-scoring streak to 11 games with the performance while swiping his 11th bag of the year. Despite failing to get a hit in this one, overall Lindor's been raking since the All-Star break, slashing .381/.459/.603 over his last 17 games with five doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs.