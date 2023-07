Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

The Mets only produced four hits on the afternoon, but three of them were third-inning solo shots as Lindor followed Francisco Alvarez and Brandon Nimmo in going yard off Anthony DeSclafani. Lindor has added more than 50 points to his OPS in the last couple weeks, slashing .304/.382/.674 over his last 13 games with five homers, three steals, 11 runs and 11 RBI.