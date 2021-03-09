Lindor and the Mets will begin discussions on a contract extension this week, Anthony Rieber and Tim Healey of Newsday report.

The shortstop, who picked up his first hit of the spring Monday, will become a free agent next offseason and has said he doesn't want contract talks to linger into the regular season, so the clock is ticking. Lindor could end up getting a deal in excess of $300 million, following in the wake of mega-deals signed by Manny Machado, Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis in recent years, and new team owner Steve Cohen hasn't shown any qualms about opening up his wallet. Chances seem good Lindor's stint with the Mets will last longer than just the current campaign.