Lindor went 3-for-5 with one double, one homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over Miami.

Lindor hit a solo homer off lefty reliever Andrew Nardi with two outs in the fifth. This blast ended a 21-game stretch without a home run for the shortstop. The 28-year-old has been better at putting the bat on the ball in his last 11 games with a .310 average and just six strikeouts over 42 at-bats.