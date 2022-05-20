Lindor went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop was a constant presence on the basepaths for the Mets, but Lindor's most important run came after he made the final out of the ninth inning, as he started the 10th as the phantom runner and came home on Pete Alonso's walkoff blast. Lindor has reached base in 12 of the last 13 games, and while he's batting only .234 (11-for-47) over that stretch, he's supplemented it with nine walks for a .356 OBP to go with two homers, two steals, seven RBI and 11 runs.