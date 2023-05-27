Lindor went 2-for-4 with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

Fantasy managers will hope this performance signals the start of a hot streak, as Lindor is currently in the midst of one of his weakest seasons at the plate. The former Guardian's on-base-percentage of .304 is far below his previous low mark of .322, which he set in 2021. The shortstop's .232 batting average is also approaching his career-low mark of .230, which he also set in 2021.