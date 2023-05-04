Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Tigers during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

His fifth-inning shot deep to left field off Joey Wentz gave the Mets a 5-4 lead, but Adam Ottavino coughed it up in the eighth. Lindor snapped a 13-game homer drought with the blast during which he's hit just .180 (9-for-50), so his bat may be emerging from its slumber. After a 1-for-4 performance in the nightcap, the shortstop is slashing .217/.321/.443 through 31 contests with five homers, four steals, 21 runs and 24 RBI.