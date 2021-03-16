Lindor went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored against the Astros on Tuesday.

He'd been off to a bit of a slow start with the bat this spring, as the home run was Lindor's first extra-base hit of Grapefruit League play. It was a wonderful sight to behold for both Mets fans and those who've invested fantasy capital in the 27-year-old shortstop, as he turned on a fastball down and in, absolutely crushing it well over the right-field fence. Coming off the worst season of his career, Lindor has a lot to prove, so it'll be interesting to see how the Mets handle the pending free agent's contract negotiations.