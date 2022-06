Lindor shut a hotel door on his finger and will likely not be in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The freak injury came at a poor time for Lindor, as he has hit .375 with 20 RBI and 11 runs scored across his last 10 games. There's no word on the severity of the issue, but Luis Guillorme will presumably start at shortstop in Lindor's absence.