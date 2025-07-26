Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Giants.

Lindor has posted consecutive multi-hit efforts after enduring an 0-for-28 slump over the six games prior to this rebound. The shortstop's third-inning homer Friday was his 20th long ball of the year, a mark he's now reached in each of the last eight full-length seasons. He's added a .252/.318/.443 slash line with 58 RBI, 68 runs scored, 19 doubles and 17 steals through 102 contests.