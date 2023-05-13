Lindor went 1-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

The shortstop accomplished one of the rarest feats in baseball, as he drove in three runs with a bases-loaded single -- with two outs and the count full in the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo got a fantastic jump off first base and caught CJ Abrams napping after the Nats shortstop received the relay throw from center field. Lindor is finding ways to be productive, but his overall numbers remain a little sluggish. Through 12 games in May, he's slashing .234/.308/.383 with two homers, two steals, five runs and nine RBI.