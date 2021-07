Lindor was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates due to an apparent right side injury, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lindor appeared to reach for his right side after a swing in the top of the fifth inning, and he didn't immediately run toward first base when he grounded out in the at-bat. Luis Guillorme took his place at shortstop in the bottom of the fifth, and the severity of Lindor's injury isn't yet known. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3.