Mets' Francisco Lindor: Expected back before end of June

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday that he expects Lindor (calf) to return "this month," Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Lindor played two simulated innings against a minor-league pitcher Friday, and he will repeat that step multiple times next week. The 32-year-old is expected to require a brief rehab assignment after that. Lindor might be ready to rejoin the active roster by the Mets' next homestand that begins June 22, which would be exactly two months since he sustained a left calf strain that sent him to the injured list.