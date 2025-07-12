Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run during Friday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Over the course of Lindor's six-game hit streak, he is 8-for-23 (.348 batting average) with two doubles, four walks, two homers and eight RBI. The home run was 19th of the season for the All-Star shortstop, who is slashing .263/.335/.465 on the year.