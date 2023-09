Lindor went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The shortstop's bat has slowed down in September -- Lindor's slashing .257/.325/.392 through 83 plate appearances -- but he's remained busy on the basepaths with four steals in his last four games, giving him 30 in a season for the first time in his career. Lindor still has an outside shot at a 30-30 campaign, but he would need four homers in the Mets' final nine contests to pull it off.