Lindor finished 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.
Lindor took JP Sears deep in the sixth inning to put the Mets back up 2-1. It was his fourth long ball of the year and his third over the last four games. Lindor has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is second in the National League with 16 RBI. He's sitting at a slash line of .246/.371/.561 to go with a remarkable .932 OPS through 16 games.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Smacks long grand slam in win•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Swats second homer•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Big afternoon against Miami•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Productive in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Walks twice in blowout loss•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Slugs first spring homer•