Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.