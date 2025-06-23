Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Phillies.
Lindor homered for a second straight game, following up Saturday's solo shot with a solo homer off Max Lazar in the eighth inning Sunday. Lindor supplied two of the Mets' four hits on the day. Since the start of June, Lindor is 17-for-74 (.230) with four home runs and three stolen bases.
