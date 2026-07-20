Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard, reaches five times

Lindor went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two walks in Sunday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Lindor matched a season high in RBI in what was arguably his best game of the year at the plate, totaling a season-high seven bases. It's been a difficult campaign for the star shortstop amid injury, poor play and trade rumors, so perhaps Sunday's showing will get him going. Through 184 plate appearances, Lindor is slashing .220/.304/.390 with six homers, 18 RBI, two stolen bases and 23 runs scored.