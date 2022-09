Lindor went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Lindor singled and scored in the sixth inning before launching a grand slam off Taylor Rogers in the following frame. The shortstop has now gone deep 25 times this year and four times in his last 11 games. Since Sept. 6, Lindor has secured at least one hit in 13 out of his last 15 games, batting .317 with four homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over that stretch.