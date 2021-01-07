Lindor was sent from the Indians to the Mets on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The full details of the trade have not yet been released, but Carlos Carrasco is reportedly also included in the deal per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, with Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reporting that Andres Gimenez and Josh Wolf are among the pieces heading the other way. Lindor has just one year remaining on his contract, but the Mets will be acquiring one of the best shortstops in baseball for at least that one year, though he is coming off a season in which he posted career worsts across his mediocre .258/.335/.415 slash line.