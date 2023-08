Lindor went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

With his steal Monday, Lindor reached the 20-20 threshold for the third time in his career. The 29-year-old shortstop has heated up of late, going 20-for-55 (.364) with a 1.053 OPS over his last 15 games. Overall, Lindor is slashing .245/.333/.465 with 22 homers, 70 RBI and 74 runs scored across 502 plate appearances this season while going 20-for-22 on stolen base attempts.